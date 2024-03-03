Bitcoin Price Hits $62,400.21 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,225.76 billion and approximately $22.81 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $62,400.21 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.69 or 0.00768002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00183148 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00049074 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,643,556 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

