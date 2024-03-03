Bitcoin Price Hits $62,400.21 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,225.76 billion and approximately $22.81 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $62,400.21 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.69 or 0.00768002 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00183148 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00049074 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,643,556 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
