Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 795,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

