BlackBerry (BB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. BlackBerry has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BlackBerry Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of BlackBerry
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 171.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 98.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
