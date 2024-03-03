Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

