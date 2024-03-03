Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Blackstone Loan Financing shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 409,779 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a current ratio of 439.40.

Blackstone Loan Financing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Blackstone Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90,000.00%.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

