B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.5 %

BMRRY stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

