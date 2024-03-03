BMO Capital Markets Lowers PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHX

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 3.2 %

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.29. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.