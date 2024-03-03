BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.28. 84,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 47,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

