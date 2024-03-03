BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $61.75 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $61.75 billion and $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $412.91 or 0.00662460 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,541,829 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,541,881.00683048. The last known price of BNB is 411.51999968 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2081 active market(s) with $1,398,635,454.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

