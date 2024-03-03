Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in February

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Bolloré Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIVF opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Bolloré has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.