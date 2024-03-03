Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,282,900 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 851,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of BDRBF opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

