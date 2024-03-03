Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 0.8%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.43. 1,862,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,213% from the average session volume of 141,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bone Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bone Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bone Biologics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,795 shares during the period.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.