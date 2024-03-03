BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Stock Price Up 14.3%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

BPER Banca Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

