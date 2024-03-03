Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,081.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF opened at $12.00 on Friday. Brembo has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

