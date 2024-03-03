BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTSG) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 6th

BrightSpring Health Services’ (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 6th. BrightSpring Health Services had issued 53,333,334 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $693,333,342 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During BrightSpring Health Services’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $8.95 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

