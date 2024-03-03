Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,677,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 1,859,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 932.1 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCAUF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.