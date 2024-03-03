British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,417. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

