British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,417. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
British American Tobacco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.