Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

