Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) PT at $24.14

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 465,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 142,409 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

