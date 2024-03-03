Brokerages Set Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) PT at $2.59

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $452.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,054 shares of company stock valued at $183,078. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 909.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,631,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 64,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,384,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 669,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

