Bumble’s (BMBL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.93.

BMBL opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -381.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

