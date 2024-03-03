Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

BHLL stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

