Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,975 ($37.73).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, December 18th.

LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,104 ($39.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,680 ($33.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,306 ($41.93). The company has a market capitalization of £10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,989.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,199.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,016.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 50.10 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $18.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,358.97%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

