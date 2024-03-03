Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

BURL stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $225.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

