BW LPG Limited (BWLLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8443 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.76.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of BWLLY opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

