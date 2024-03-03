BW LPG Limited (BWLLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8443 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.76.
BW LPG Stock Performance
Shares of BWLLY opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.55.
About BW LPG
