Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $27.49 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

