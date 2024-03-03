Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

