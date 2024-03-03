Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,589 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $171.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.