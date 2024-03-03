Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,013,934 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of HP worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

