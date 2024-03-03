Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of Campbell Soup worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

CPB opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

