Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,923 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

