Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.01 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 294,808 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $447.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.24 and its 200-day moving average is $392.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

