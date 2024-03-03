Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

