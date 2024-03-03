Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $13.77 Million Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

