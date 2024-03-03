Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 118,123 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,123 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.4 %

WBD stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.