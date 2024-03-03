Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $410.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $413.34. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

