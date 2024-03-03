Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

