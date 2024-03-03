Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 87.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 113.0% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

3M stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

