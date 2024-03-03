Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,136 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.