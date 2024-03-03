Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 252,319 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,319 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,083,220. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

