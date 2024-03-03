Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 55,535 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,535 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

TRGP opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

