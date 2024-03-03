Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.27% of Western Union as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

NYSE WU opened at $13.49 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

