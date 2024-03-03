California Resources Co. (CRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of California Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

