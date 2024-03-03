California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of NetApp worth $25,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

