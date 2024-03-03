California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Bunge Global worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.77. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

