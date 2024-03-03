California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $23,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.