California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.04 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,440 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Ball by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 163,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

