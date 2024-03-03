California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of J. M. Smucker worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SJM opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.