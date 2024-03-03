California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

