California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

